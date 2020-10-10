Specter of election chaos raises questions on military role

WASHINGTON (AP) — The specter of election chaos in the United States is raising questions about whether voting, vote-counting or the post-vote reaction could become so chaotic that the military would intervene. The answer is yes, but only in an extreme case. There is normally no need for the military to play any role in an election. The Constitution keeps the military in a narrow lane — defending the United States from external enemies. Civil order is left largely to civilian law enforcement. But there is an obscure law, the Insurrection Act, that theoretically could thrust the active-duty military into a police-like role.