Taiwan’s leader hopes for reduced tensions with China

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen says she hopes for less tensions with China and in the region if Beijing will listen to Taipei’s concerns, alter its approach and restart dialogue with the self-ruled island democracy. Speaking at Taiwan’s National Day celebrations on Saturday, Tsai took note of recent remarks by Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a video message to the U.N. General Assembly that China would never seek hegemony, expansion or to establish a sphere of influence. She says, “we hope this is the beginning of genuine change.” Beijing cut contacts with Tsai’s government following her election to a first term in 2016 and has steadily increased diplomatic, military and economic pressure on Taiwan, which it claims as Chinese territory. 

