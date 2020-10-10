The Sioux City Public Museum opens 1968: A Folsom Redemption

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A new exhibit is opening at the Sioux City Museum.

The exhibit, 1968: A Folsom Redemption, is a collection of photographs and memories of two journalists who were among the few lucky enough to see Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison.

Freelance journalists, photographer Dan Poush and writer Gene Beley met with Cash and his family before a day the concerts began. After practicing the set with the Tennessee Three at Hotel El Rancho the night before, on January 13, 1968, Cash, along with opening acts Carl Perkins and the Statler Brothers, performed two separate shows in the dining hall at Folsom.

Notable for capturing Cash’s ability to connect with his audience, the recordings crackled with the excitement of an adoring crowd. The resulting album, At Folsom Prison, was released four months later to critical and popular acclaim.

1968: A Folsom Redemption takes the viewer right into the heart of this pivotal moment in the life and career of one of the 20th century’s most important and cherished musical personalities.

This traveling roadshow collection of 31 photos features a wide range of intimate photos with friends and family to a backstage meeting with country music legend Merle Haggard with the Man in Black.

This exhibition highlights Cash’s golden era from the January 1968 Folsom prison album recording to a March 1, 1969 concert in Anaheim, CA when he was getting ready to launch his network television show.

Created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the landmark concerts, 1968: A Folsom Redemption is organized by ExhibitsUSA, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance

The exhibit will be on display from October 10, 2020, through January 10, 2021, at the Sioux City Public Museum. Located at 607 4th Street in downtown Sioux City. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Protective masks or face coverings and social distancing are required in all City buildings by members of the public. Hand-sanitizing stations are available.

For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit their site here.