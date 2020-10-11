Azerbaijan, Armenia report shelling of cities despite truce

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of attacking large cities overnight in violation of the cease-fire brokered by Russia to end to the worst outbreak of hostilities in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region. It said nine civilians were killed and over 30 wounded. Nagorno-Karabakh’s military officials said the territory’s army is observing the cease-fire and accused Azerbaijani forces of shelling the region overnight. The latest fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began Sept. 27 and marked the biggest escalation since 1994. Nagorno-Karabakh lies in Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia. Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a cease-fire sponsored by Russia on Saturday, but accused each other of violating it within minutes.