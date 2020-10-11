Barrett to senators: Courts ‘should not try’ to make policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will tell senators that courts “should not try” to make policy, leaving those decisions to the political branches of government. That’s according to opening remarks for her confirmation hearing. A copy of her remarks has been obtained by The Associated Press. The Senate Judiciary Committee hearings are set to begin begin Monday and come at as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the country. They’re taking place three weeks before Election Day and after millions of Americans already have voted. President Donald Trump nominated the federal appeals court judge soon after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died.