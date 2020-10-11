Black man who police led by rope sues Texas city for $1M

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A Black man who was led by a rope by two white officers on horseback has sued a Texas city and its police department for $1 million, saying he suffered humiliation and fear during his arrest. News outlets report 44-year-old Donald Neely filed the suit this week in Galveston County. It alleges the conduct was “extreme and outrageous,” physically injuring Neely and causing him distress. Photos of the 2019 encounter showed Neely being led by the officers on a rope linked to handcuffs after he was arrested for criminal trespass. The images drew outrage for their resemblance to pictures showing chained slaves. City officials declined to comment on the lawsuit.