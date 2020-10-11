Field fire west of Anthon spreads, rages for several hours

ANTHON, Iowa (KTIV) -- High winds and dry conditions sparked field fires across Siouxland Sunday afternoon.

One fire burned through a large area near Anthon, Iowa for several hours Sunday afternoon and evening.

Around 1 p.m. a fire that started on a combine in a field around 195th and Kossuth.

Due to high winds, the fire soon spread to surrounding areas including D-38 and Lucas Avenue.

Emergency crews from Woodbury County and neighboring counties were in Anthon from 1 p.m. through 6 p.m.

"They did get the fire contained, now it's dark so they will be monitoring hot spots throughout the evening, and hopefully we'll get this rain that they're thinking we're going to get tonight," said Woodbury County Emergency Management Coordinator Becca Socknat.

Throughout the fire, there were several utility poles that were damaged. Power was cut at 210 and Lee Avenue.

"I was told there were no family dwellings that were affected. Obviously, there was a lot of corn still in the field, so a lot of damage to crops, and then some farm equipment, and again, some utility poles," said Socknat.

County officials are still encouraging everyone to avoid those areas through the remainder of the night if you can, as first responders will continue to work on the aftermath.