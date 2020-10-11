Guard in custody over fatal shooting at Denver protests

DENVER (AP) — Police identified a 30-year-old man as the suspect in a fatal shooting that took place in downtown Denver during dueling protests. Police said Sunday that Matthew Dolloff, a private security guard working for local television station KUSA TV, was being held for investigation of first degree murder in connection with Saturday’s shooting. The shooting took place shortly before 3:50 p.m. in downtown Denver after a man participating in what was billed a “Patriot Rally” sprayed Mace at another man. That man then shot the other individual with a handgun, according to a Denver Post journalist. The man who was shot later died at a hospital. KUSA TV said it had contracted Dolloff to accompany staff at protests.