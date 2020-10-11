Iran has highest day death toll from virus, currency plunges

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran announced its highest single-day death toll from the coronavirus with 251 confirmed dead, the same day local media reported two senior officials had been infected and the nation’s currency plunged to its lowest level ever. The health ministry said Sunday the total confirmed death toll had reached 28,544, making Iran the hardest-hit country in the region. A further 3,822 new cases were confirmed over the past 24 hour-period, raising recorded nationwide cases to 500,075. Among those recently infected is the head of the country’s atomic energy organization, the latest senior official to test positive for the virus.