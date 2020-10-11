 Skip to Content

NFL postpones Broncos-Patriots game indefinitely

The NFL has postponed the Denver-New England game indefinitely due to another positive coronavirus test with the Patriots.

That game, originally scheduled for Sunday, had been moved to Monday night.

A person familiar with the situation says the Patriots have closed their facility again after the positive test result, while the Tennessee Titans announced they closed their facility Sunday morning after a staff member tested positive.

These latest results endangers the Titans’ game with Buffalo set for Tuesday night.

