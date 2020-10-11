Power outages across Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Power outages are reported throughout Siouxland due to severe weather.

MidAmerican Energy's outage map shows more than 500 customers are without power in Plymouth County in Iowa.

Ten customers in Le Mars, three in Lyon County, 408 in Merrill, 139 in Plymouth County areas, and four in Sioux County are currently without power as MidAmerican works to restore it.

So far, no power outages have been reported by Nebraska Public Power District in KTIV's area.