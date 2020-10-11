Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 5:01 PM CDT until SUN 5:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Lyon County

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Lyon County in northwestern Iowa…

Southeastern Moody County in east central South Dakota…

Eastern Minnehaha County in southeastern South Dakota…

Northeastern Lincoln County in southeastern South Dakota…

* Until 545 PM CDT.

* At 500 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Tea to near Worthing, moving northeast at 45

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Sioux Falls around 510 PM CDT.

Harrisburg around 515 PM CDT.

Brandon and Lake Alvin State Recreation Area around 520 PM CDT.

Rowena and Palisades State Park around 525 PM CDT.

Garretson around 530 PM CDT.

Valley Springs and Sherman around 535 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH