Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 6:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Lyon County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN LYON…NORTHWESTERN SIOUX…SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN AND

NORTHEASTERN UNION COUNTIES…

At 527 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Alcester, or 8

miles northwest of Hawarden, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near…

Hawarden around 530 PM CDT.

Hudson and Newton Hills State Park around 540 PM CDT.

Fairview around 545 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.25IN;

WIND…60MPH