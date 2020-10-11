Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 6:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT

FOR EASTERN LYON AND NORTHWESTERN SIOUX COUNTIES…

At 624 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Doon, or 8

miles south of Rock Rapids, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near…

Rock Rapids around 635 PM CDT.

George around 640 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.25IN;

WIND…60MPH