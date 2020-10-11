Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Plymouth County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN PLYMOUTH…WESTERN DAKOTA…SOUTHEASTERN DIXON AND

SOUTHERN UNION COUNTIES…

At 629 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Elk Point to Allen, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Ponca around 650 PM CDT.

Ponca State Park around 655 PM CDT.

Elk Point and Jefferson around 700 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Waterbury and Westfield.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH