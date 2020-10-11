Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 6:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN SIOUX COUNTY…

At 626 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hudson, or 8

miles northeast of Hawarden, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near…

Rock Valley around 640 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.50IN;

WIND…60MPH