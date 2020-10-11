Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 6:52 PM CDT until SUN 7:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Obrien County

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Eastern Lyon County in northwestern Iowa…

Osceola County in northwestern Iowa…

Western Dickinson County in northwestern Iowa…

Northeastern Sioux County in northwestern Iowa…

Northwestern Clay County in northwestern Iowa…

Northern O’Brien County in northwestern Iowa…

Southwestern Jackson County in southwestern Minnesota…

Southeastern Nobles County in southwestern Minnesota…

* Until 730 PM CDT.

* At 652 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Little Rock to near Matlock, moving east at 40

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Sibley and Ashton around 700 PM CDT.

Melvin around 715 PM CDT.

Ocheyedan around 720 PM CDT.

Round Lake and Harris around 725 PM CDT.

Lake Park around 730 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Bigelow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH