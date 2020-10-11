Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 7:45 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Plymouth County
…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN WOODBURY…CENTRAL
PLYMOUTH…DAKOTA AND SOUTHEASTERN UNION COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 745
PM CDT…
The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe
limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property.
Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty
winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for
northwestern and west central Iowa…northeastern Nebraska…and
southeastern South Dakota.