Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 7:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Plymouth County

…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN WOODBURY…CENTRAL

PLYMOUTH…DAKOTA AND SOUTHEASTERN UNION COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 745

PM CDT…

The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe

limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty

winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for

northwestern and west central Iowa…northeastern Nebraska…and

southeastern South Dakota.