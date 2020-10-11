Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 6:55 PM CDT until SUN 7:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Woodbury County

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Western Woodbury County in west central Iowa…

Central Plymouth County in northwestern Iowa…

Dakota County in northeastern Nebraska…

Southeastern Union County in southeastern South Dakota…

* Until 745 PM CDT.

* At 655 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Merrill to 6 miles east of Emerson, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Hinton and Merrill around 700 PM CDT.

Hubbard around 710 PM CDT.

Le Mars around 720 PM CDT.

Sergeant Bluff, Dakota City and Salix around 730 PM CDT.

Sioux City and South Sioux City around 735 PM CDT.

Lawton around 745 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Bronson, Brunsville and Oyens.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH