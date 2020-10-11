Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 8:15 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 8:15 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Osceola County
…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN OSCEOLA…
DICKINSON AND JACKSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM CDT…
The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe
limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will
be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with
these thunderstorms.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for
northwestern Iowa…and southwestern Minnesota.