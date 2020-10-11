Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 8:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Osceola County

…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN OSCEOLA…

DICKINSON AND JACKSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM CDT…

The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe

limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will

be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with

these thunderstorms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for

northwestern Iowa…and southwestern Minnesota.