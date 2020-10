Severe Thunderstorm Watch until MON 12:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Monona County

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 500 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT

TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

HARRISON SHELBY

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

MONONA

IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA

BURT BUTLER DODGE

DOUGLAS SARPY SAUNDERS

WASHINGTON

IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA

COLFAX CUMING THURSTON

IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA

CASS LANCASTER SEWARD

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND, BELLEVUE, BLAIR, DAVID CITY,

DECATUR, DUNLAP, FREMONT, HARLAN, LA VISTA, LINCOLN, LOGAN,

LYONS, MACY, MAPLETON, MILFORD, MISSOURI VALLEY, OAKLAND, OMAHA,

ONAWA, PAPILLION, PENDER, PLATTSMOUTH, SCHUYLER, SEWARD, TEKAMAH,

WAHOO, WALTHILL, WEST POINT, WINNEBAGO, WISNER, WOODBINE,

AND YUTAN.