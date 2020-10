Severe Thunderstorm Watch from SUN 4:56 PM CDT until MON 12:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Palo Alto County

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

500 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST IOWA

EMMET PALO ALTO POCAHONTAS

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

AUDUBON CALHOUN CARROLL

CRAWFORD SAC

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUDUBON, CARROLL, DENISON, EARLY,

EMMETSBURG, ESTHERVILLE, EXIRA, FONDA, GILMORE CITY, LAKE CITY,

LAKE VIEW, LAURENS, MANSON, ODEBOLT, POCAHONTAS, POMEROY,

ROCKWELL CITY, ROLFE, SAC CITY, SCHALLER, AND WALL LAKE.