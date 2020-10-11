Severe weather threatens a majority of Siouxland tonight

A Wind Advisory has been issued for a majority of Siouxland until late tonight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures warmed up today along with the winds. Wind gusts across the area have been reaching up to 40 mph.

We will continue to see those gusty winds through the night.

But a larger concern for tonight is the chance of severe weather.

The main threats include large hail and strong winds, but there is a small chance of a tornado touching down as well.

The storms look to start a line around 6 PM, forming along a cold front. That line of storms stretches from eastern Nebraska up into eastern South Dakota.

That line will move east through the evening hours.

Areas on the eastern region of Siouxland can expect to see the storms around 9 or 10 PM.

Those storms continue into the early morning hours, but after midnight look to be less intense.

It is an important night to make sure you have a way to receive any warnings if they are issued. And tune into News 4 tonight to stay updated on any change in the location and time of the storms, as new data becomes available.

By Monday morning, the rain moves out and cooler weather remains. Monday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday will also be sunny, with a high in the upper 60s.