Trump claims he’s free of virus, ready for campaign trail

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is ready to return to the campaign trail, a declaration that comes despite unanswered questions about his health on the eve of a Florida rally kicking off the final weeks before Election Day. The White House doctor has said Trump is no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus but has not said explicitly whether Trump has tested negative for it. The president insisted Sunday he is now “immune” from the virus, a claim that is impossible to prove.