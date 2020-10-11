Twitter flags Trump’s false claim on COVID immunity

(CNN) -- Twitter is once again flagging a tweet from President Trump.

A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2020

In this tweet Sunday, President Trump claims, without evidence that he is immune to coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention specifically tells COVID-19 survivors NOT to consider themselves immune.

So, Twitter is giving the message this warning: This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.

A spokesperson says the platform will limit engagement with the post.

President Trump posted the same message on Facebook. That platform is allowing it to remain for now, but it removed another false claim from the president last week.