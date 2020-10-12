2 Sioux City long-term care facilities reporting COVID-19 outbreaks

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The number of long-term care facilities in Woodbury County reporting COVID-19 outbreaks has risen to four.

According to the Iowa COVID-19 dashboard, two more outbreaks were reported in Woodbury County on Monday.

The two facilities are located in Sioux City and are the Holy Spirit Retirement Home and Westwood Specialty Care.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says each facility is reporting three COVID-19 cases with none recovered so far.

The other two long-term care facilities in the county that have already reported outbreaks are the Embassy Rehab and Care Center in Sergeant Bluffs and the Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City.

The Embassy Rehab and Care Center has reported 16 positive cases so far with three having recovered.

Sunrise Retirement Community has also had 16 positive cases with four reported as recovered.