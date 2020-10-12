Animals evacuated during a field fire on Sunday

ANTHON, IA (KTIV) - Several animals had to be evacuated from a building because of a large field fire near Anthon, Iowa, on Sunday.

"Partners for Patriots" is a non-profit organization that provides service dogs for disabled veterans.

Cindy Brodie, the director of the organization, said the fire was so close that they had to make the quick decision to temporarily relocate all the animals for their safety.

Brodie said they were able to bring them to a friend's business, Pet Spa, a pet groomer in Dakota City, Nebraska. She said they were fortunate that they had fewer dogs than they typically do, so the evacuation wasn't very difficult.

Still, Brodie said it was a scary experience.

"It can change directions so fast and we found out it was less than a mile from our property here. So the dogs up in the kennels, it could have been really dangerous. If that building had filled up with smoke, they could not have survived." said Cindy Brodie, Director/Lead Trainer for Partners for Patriots.

Brodie said they evacuated 6 dogs and 2 cats. All the animals have returned now, and are safe.

Firefighters say Sunday's field fire in Anthon, Iowa, burned between 1,200 to 1,300 acres of land.

Fire Chief Joe Collins says a combination of dry and windy conditions caused the fire to spread a mile north - in just 10 minutes.

He said a combined effort, between emergency crews and area farmers, helped stop the fire.

"It's amazing how many farmers will drop what they are doing and come help. We had people come and bring discs from as far as Hornick and we had two of them as far north as Washta drop what they are doing, climb in their tractor, and drive clear down to help put this out," said Collins.

Collins said they have been fortunate this was the first major grass fire of the year in the area.