Center-left wins Vienna election, no comeback for Strache

BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s main center-left party has won a regional election in Vienna that saw the far-right Freedom Party lose more than two-thirds of its support and its former leader, Heinz-Christian Strache, apparently fail to make a political comeback. Preliminary final results from Sunday’s election, including an estimate of postal votes that have yet to be counted, showed the center-left Social Democrats winning more than 42%, making slight gains and cementing Mayor Michael Ludwig’s position. The Freedom Party, Kurz’s former partner in a national government that collapsed in a scandal last year, saw its support collapse from just over 30% to around 8%.