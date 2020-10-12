China says it has captured a group of Taiwanese spies

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China says it has captured people spying for rival Taiwan and cracked a series of espionage cases. State media said multiple spy suspects were detained but gave no numbers or identities for most of them. China and Taiwan split amid a civil war in 1949 and have extensive business ties but no official relations. Both sides regularly gather intelligence on each other. State TV said security personnel solved more than 100 spying cases part of an initiative dubbed Operation Thunder 2020. The report identified one suspect as a Taiwanese man, Li Mengju, who it said took photos of paramilitary armed police in Shenzhen, a city that borders Hong Kong.