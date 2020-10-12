Colder weather poses concern over COVID-19 infection rate

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to be on the rise across Iowa because of COVID-19.

As of Monday afternoon, Iowa has surpassed 100,000 positive cases since the pandemic first began.

While hospitalizations across the state also continue to trend high, with 449 patients in the hospital across the state. Of those cases, 109 of those patients are in intensive care. In addition, Iowa has also surpassed

When it comes to hospitalization numbers, the state is seeing numbers that we have not seen since the pandemic began.

Regarding those numbers, Siouxland District Health Department Deputy Director Tyler Brock said there is a theory that COVID-19 cases may increase even more, now that colder weather is bringing people indoors.

"A lot of things are starting to move indoors, so I guess we are doing this for the first time too. So we are going to find out over the course of the next couple of months, but sure it is absolutely a concern. Our hospitals are busy right now, we have high caseloads right now. I do hope that those caseloads come down because when they do, hospitalizations tend to come down with it," said Tyler Brock, Deputy Director.

Brock said one thing he's been seeing a lot of, is people suffering from "COVID fatigue".

"They're tired of hearing about it, they're tired of talking about it. They're tired of it dominating their lives. And we completely understand that. We do this every day, all day, so we feel that with everyone else. But disease prevention, unfortunately doesn't stop just because we are tired of it," said Tyler Brock.

He also stressed that an important thing to do is stay home, even when you start to feel just mild symptoms.