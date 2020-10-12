EU appoints McGuinness as new financial services chief

The European Union has appointed Ireland’s Mairead McGuinness as the new commissioner in charge of financial services. The Council and with Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the EU commission, made the move official on Monday after European lawmakers approved her appointment last week. McGuinness was nominated for the role following the resignation of the previous Irish commission, Phil Hogan. Hogan stepped down after he became embroiled in a controversy over a trip home to Ireland and questionable adherence to COVID-19 rules.