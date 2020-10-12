Fears for tiers: UK cities chafe at 3-level lockdown plan

LONDON (AP) — The British government is set to announce new restrictions on business and socializing in major northern England cities with high infection rates, under a plan to put areas into three tiers. But pubs, restaurants and other businesses are pushing back, arguing that they are not to blame for a resurgent outbreak. After falling in the summer, coronavirus cases are on the rise in the U.K. as winter approaches. Under the new measures, areas of England will be classed as at medium, high or very high risk and placed under restrictions of varying severity. Local authorities in hard-hit cities are seeking financial support for businesses that are ordered to close.