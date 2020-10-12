Federal judge upholds Minnesota’s extended ballot counting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has upheld a state court agreement that extends the deadline for counting absentee ballots in Minnesota by seven days. Republicans went to court to block the extension. Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon agreed to extend the ballot deadline after a citizens’ rights group cited voter safety concerns due to the coronavirus. Republicans argued the extension violates federal law that sets Nov. 3 as Election Day. But attorneys for the state said blocking the extension would create confusion.