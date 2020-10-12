Greece calls new Turkish survey mission a threat to region

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has accused neighbor Turkey of undermining efforts to ease a crisis over drilling rights in the eastern Mediterranean after a Turkish survey vessel was being prepared to renew a research mission in disputed waters. The spat over sea boundaries has prompted fears of a confrontation between the two NATO members. Turkish authorities said the Oruc Reis survey vessel was due to return to the region through Oct. 22. Greece’s Foreign Ministry Monday called the decision a “major escalation and a direct threat to peace and security in the region.”