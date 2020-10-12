Liz Weston: Suddenly retired? Here’s what to do next

Business closings and health risks related to the pandemic are pushing many people to stop working sooner than they had planned. If you’ve been thrust into retirement before you expected to be, your first step is to set up a budget and trim where you can. But don’t sacrifice health insurance while you wait for Medicare eligibility to kick in. Then, look into the choices you may need to make sooner rather than later to enjoy a comfortable, stable retirement — such as managing retirement funds and choosing when to begin Social Security payments. Some free resources can help you get started.