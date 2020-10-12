Microsoft attempts takedown of global criminal botnet

Microsoft says it has taken legal action seeking to disrupt a major cybercrime digital network that uses more than 1 million zombie computers to loot bank accounts and spread ransomware. Experts consider the botnet a major threat to the U.S. election. The operation to knock offline command-and-control servers for the criminal infrastructure known as Trickbot was launched with a court order that Microsoft obtained in Virginia federal court last week. It’s difficult to know how effective it will be. A reported attempt by U.S. military cyberwarriors to knock the network offline was ultimately unsuccessful.