New coronavirus cases continue to grow in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials say the state kicked off the week by registering nearly 500 new cases of the coronavirus as the state continues to see its number of cases climb. The state’s online virus tracking site showed 495 new cases of the virus were confirmed on Sunday in the state, and more than 2,320 cases were confirmed Friday through Sunday. That brought the state total to 52,382 confirmed cases and 519 deaths since the pandemic began. The site also showed the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continued to grow. On Saturday, a new record of 305 people in Nebraska were hospitalized with the virus, which broke the previous record of 293 on Friday.