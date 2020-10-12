NYC virus lockdown protest leader arrested on riot charge

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a leader of protests against new coronavirus restrictions in Brooklyn has been arrested on charges of inciting to riot and unlawful imprisonment of a journalist. Heshy Tischler was taken into custody Sunday evening in connection with an Oct. 7 protest during which reporter Jacob Kornbluh was chased and trapped by a crowd. Tischler called the charges a “political stunt.” He says his actions are protected by the First Amendment. Large protests erupted in Brooklyn last week after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new restrictions on schools, businesses and houses of worship in areas where infection rates have increased.