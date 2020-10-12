Oct. 12: Iowa surpasses 100,000 total COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths reported in Woodbury County

(KTIV) -- There were 432 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the state's dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Sunday, health officials reported 99,620 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 100,052 by 10 a.m. Monday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 76,500 have recovered. That's an increase of 246 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported four additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,464.

According to the state's latest report, there are 449 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus. Of those hospitalizations, 109 are in the ICU and 39 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, 2,607 new tests were given for a total of 864,464 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Monday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 38 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 6,387.

The SDHD has reported three new virus-related deaths, bringing the county's death toll to 81.

To date, 4,589 of the county's cases have recovered.

A total of 72 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Forty-eight of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had no new COVID-19 cases, keeping its total cases to 2,137. Of those cases, 1,891 of them have recovered.

So far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported eight new virus cases, with its total now at 435. Officials say 261 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related cases.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County reported three new cases bringing their total to 635 total virus cases, with 445 of them reported as recovered.

Dickinson County has had seven virus-related deaths.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 1,368 to 1,375 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 923 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 24.

Sioux County

As of Oct. 12, the state health department says Sioux County reported four new cases bringing their total to 2,100. Officials say 1,118 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to eight.