One cooldown here with another one coming this week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While it was much cooler today than anything we’ve seen for the past week, temperatures were very typical for this time of year with highs in the 60s.

We’ll actually stay average or a bit above average for two more days before another, bigger cool-down will be coming our way.

Tuesday will be a bit breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be the warmest of the days to come although it will come with a lot of wind with highs in the low to mid 70s.

That wind starts ushering in cooler weather by Thursday when highs will only reach the low 50s and it will still be breezy.

