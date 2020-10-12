Patients testing positive for both COVID-19 and strep throat

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Health professionals have said they are starting to see more people come into the hospital with COVID-19 infections and strep throat.

Co-infections are when the body is infected by more than one disease at a time.

Dr. Sandeep Gupta, a pulmonologist at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's in Sioux City, said he expects the number of co-infections to rise.



He said the two infections are not linked, but share some symptoms.

He said in the winter months and late fall, strep throat infections increase in number, due to more people staying inside.

"There are a lot of symptoms and signs which can be confusing in people if they develop a sore throat and a fever, that can be very common both in a patient with strep throat and COVID." said Dr. Sandeep Gupta, Pulmonologist, UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's.

Dr. Gupta said if you develop any symptoms, it's important to see a doctor, because both infections can lead to more serious concerns.