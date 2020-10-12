Roberta McCain, John McCain’s mother, dies at 108

PHOENIX (AP) — The mother of Arizona Sen. John McCain, Roberta McCain, has died. She was 108. A spokesperson for her daughter-in-law Cindy McCain says Roberta McCain died Monday. A cause of death was not immediately released. Roberta McCain married into a storied military family, eloping with Navy ensign John McCain Jr., who eventually became a four-star admiral. Roberta McCain used her feisty personality to campaign for her son during his 2008 run for the White House and remained active well into her 90s. Her son, John McCain, died in 2018.