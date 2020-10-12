Scientists return from Arctic with wealth of climate data

BERLIN (AP) — An icebreaker carrying scientists on a year-long international effort to study the high Arctic has returned to its home port in Germany. The RV Polarstern arrived Monday in the North Sea port of Bremerhaven. Expedition members from 20 countries set off from there more than a year ago. They were prepared to brave bitter cold and polar bear encounters but not for the pandemic lockdowns that almost scuttled the mission half-way through. The ship had to break away from its position in the far north for three weeks in May to pick up supplies and rotate team members after coronavirus restrictions disrupted carefully laid travel plans. Expedition leader Markus Rex says scientists managed to collect a wealth of data that will help predict climate change in the decades to come.