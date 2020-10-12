Denver investigates license for guard arrested in shooting

DENVER (AP) — Denver officials are investigating how an armed security guard suspected of fatally shooting a man following opposing protests was able to work in the city without a license. Thirty-year-old Matthew Dolloff is being held in jail for investigation of first-degree murder following Saturday afternoon’s shooting near Civic Center Park as protesters filed out of the park following the demonstrations. He has not been charged and no lawyer was listed as representing him in court records. Dolloff did have a permit to carry a concealed weapon in Colorado issued by his local sheriff’s office but it was suspended Monday because of the allegations against him.