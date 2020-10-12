Sioux City Community School Board discusses open enrollment policy

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Community School Board discussed a new policy for district-to-district open enrollment.

The board approved a new policy that allows the district to refuse an application if insufficient classroom space exists.

The policy outlines insufficient classroom space with regards to available personnel, physical space, equipment, materials and available finances.

The board currently is discussing redistricting, so the policy could change.

The policy states the district isn't required to hire additional instructional staff or other staff in order to accommodate open enrollment students.