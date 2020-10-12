Special Weather Statement until MON 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Pocahontas County

…A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT GREENE… WEBSTER…

POCAHONTAS… EASTERN SAC…SOUTHERN KOSSUTH… CALHOUN…

HUMBOLDT…WESTERN BOONE AND CARROLL COUNTIES UNTIL 100 AM CDT…

At 1205 AM CDT, a line of strong thunderstorms moving across west

central Iowa was producing strong, gusty winds. The line was moving

east around 50 mph while individual storms in the line were moving

northeast.

After an initial gusts between 40 and 50 mph, isolated gusts up to

55 mph are possible with this lines of storms in the vicinity of the

stronger cells.

Locations impacted include…

Fort Dodge, Carroll, Jefferson, Pocahontas, Rockwell City, Dakota

City, Humboldt, Ogden, Lake City, Manson, Coon Rapids, Laurens,

Glidden, Gowrie, North Twin Lake, Fort Dodge Regional Airport, South

Twin Lake, Dayton, Grand Junction and Pomeroy.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.