Sunday night thunderstorms bring much-needed rainfall to Siouxland











Rain has been very hard to come by in our area over the last couple of months.



Fortunately, a cold front that passed through the area Sunday night brought thunderstorms with it.



Here is a look at the rainfall reports that have come in from Sunday evening through Monday morning:

Ruthven, IA: 1.44"

Spirit Lake, IA: 1.42"

Pender, NE: 1.38"

Spencer, IA: 1.33"

North Sioux City, SD: 1.28"

Sioux City (Riverside): 1.22"



Linn Grove, IA: 1.14"

Rock Rapids, IA: 1.14"

Estherville, IA: 1.11"

Near Orleans, IA: 1.07"

Alcester, SD: 1.02"

Lake Park, IA: 0.97"

Sioux City (KTIV): 0.88"

Near Hinton, IA: 0.86"

Wahpeton, IA: 0.86"

Milford, IA: 0.80"

Hartley, IA: 0.67"

Sioux Gateway Airport: 0.60"

South Sioux City, NE: 0.59"

Hawarden, IA: 0.51"

Gayville, SD: 0.23"

Sioux Center, IA: 0.18"

Vermillion, SD: 0.14"

Inwood, IA: 0.10"