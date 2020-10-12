Sunday night thunderstorms bring much-needed rainfall to Siouxland

Sunday night thunderstorms bring much-needed rainfall to SiouxlandNew
Rain has been very hard to come by in our area over the last couple of months.
Fortunately, a cold front that passed through the area Sunday night brought thunderstorms with it.
Here is a look at the rainfall reports that have come in from Sunday evening through Monday morning:
Ruthven, IA: 1.44"
Spirit Lake, IA: 1.42"
Pender, NE: 1.38"
Spencer, IA: 1.33"
North Sioux City, SD: 1.28"
Sioux City (Riverside): 1.22"
Linn Grove, IA: 1.14"
Rock Rapids, IA: 1.14"
Estherville, IA: 1.11"
Near Orleans, IA: 1.07"
Alcester, SD: 1.02"
Lake Park, IA: 0.97"
Sioux City (KTIV): 0.88"
Near Hinton, IA: 0.86"
Wahpeton, IA: 0.86"
Milford, IA: 0.80"
Hartley, IA: 0.67"
Sioux Gateway Airport: 0.60"
South Sioux City, NE: 0.59"
Hawarden, IA: 0.51"
Gayville, SD: 0.23"
Sioux Center, IA: 0.18"
Vermillion, SD: 0.14"
Inwood, IA: 0.10"