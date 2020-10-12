Technical problems arise as early voting starts in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — People eager to cast ballots are lining up on Georgia’s first day of early in-person voting. Some voters showed up before dawn to be among the first in line. Problems soon developed at a massive voting site in the state’s most populous county. Fulton County spokeswoman Jessica Corbitt-Dominguez said technicians had to fix the electronic poll books used to check voters in at State Farm Arena, where the Atlanta Hawks NBA team plays. And the wait was up to four hours at Cobb County’s election headquarters. Early in-person voting began Monday throughout Georgia and runs through Oct. 30.