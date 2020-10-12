White evangelicals hope to keep changing Texas red for Trump

PLANO, Texas (AP) — An evangelical church in a Dallas suburb has emerged as a bastion for Republicans fighting to keep the diversifying state from flipping to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. In the 2018 midterms, nearly 9 out of every 10 white evangelical Christians in Texas voted for Republican candidates. But Texas is changing, as the state’s economy and jobs attract newcomers who tend to be more diverse, better educated and more often Democratic. That’s made Texas a battleground state. It’s also given north Texas’ Collin County outsize political importance. The Trump administration is courting evangelical leaders at Prestonwood Baptist Church ahead of the election.