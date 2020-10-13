Global shares mostly lower as virus concerns take spotlight

Stocks have fallen in Europe after a mixed session in Asia as investors turned cautious over a resurgence in coronavirus outbreaks. Shares fell Tuesday in Paris and London, but edged higher in Tokyo and Shanghai after China reported its exports jumped nearly 10% in dollar terms in September as its economy recovered from the pandemic. U.S. futures were lower. Overnight, the S&P 500 rose 1.6%, with big Tech companies including Apple and Amazon, thriving despite the pandemic, leading the way higher. Investors are still waiting to see whether Washington can overcome its partisan divide to deliver more support for the U.S. economy. This week also marks the start of earnings reporting season.